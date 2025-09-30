Meg Donnelly to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Meg Donnelly will make her Broadway debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” this November.

Donnelly will take on the role of Satine starting November 11, with a limited engagement running through March 1, 2026, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The actress is best known for her roles as Addison in Disney’s Zombies franchise and Taylor Otto on ABC’s American Housewife.

In a statement, she said, “I cannot believe I am saying the words, ‘I am making my Broadway debut.’ What. I have been dreaming of this moment since birth, and it is hard to fathom it is even real. I am beyond excited to play Satine and to be joining this incredible show, cast, and crew.”

“You can tell it is truly family at ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ everyone has been extremely welcoming and supportive,” Donnelly continued. “Ah! I am so happy to be surrounded by theatre kids again. I am coming home! This whole time I keep picturing what little me would be thinking!? I am doing this for her.”

The current Broadway cast includes Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler, who will perform through November 9, Taye Diggs as the Duke of Monroth through September 28, Ashley Loren as Satine, and Christian Douglas in his Broadway debut as Christian.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” opened on Broadway in 2019 after a Boston tryout. The show, based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, received 14 Tony Award nominations in 2020 and won 10, including Best Musical. The production is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” website.