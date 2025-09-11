Megyn Kelly tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Megyn Kelly speaking with attendees at the 2024 Young Women's Leadership Summit at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas | Photo credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Megyn Kelly will appear at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 25, 2025, for a speaking engagement featuring stories and insights from her career in journalism and broadcasting.

Tickets for the October 25 event are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Dickies Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Kelly, known for her time as a television anchor and political commentator, brings candid storytelling and analysis to her live appearances. Her events offer a unique opportunity for audiences to hear firsthand perspectives on the media, politics, and culture from one of the most recognizable voices in news.

Fort Worth audiences will get a closer look at Kelly’s professional journey and her perspective on current events in what promises to be a thought-provoking evening.

