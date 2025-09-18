mgk Sets Massive Global Run With “Lost Americana Tour”

Machine Gun Kelly (mgk) is gearing up for his biggest tour to date, announcing a sprawling global trek in support of his seventh studio album lost americana.

Produced by Live Nation, The Lost Americana Tour will kick off this fall with a 15-date arena leg across North America before heading to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and back for a summer amphitheater stretch in 2026. The tour promises a high-energy spectacle showcasing mgk’s evolution as a boundary-pushing live performer, blending rap, rock, and alt-pop.

The run follows his record-setting Mainstream Sellout Tour, which saw him headline arenas worldwide and sell out a stadium show in his hometown of Cleveland. Special guests on select dates include Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE’WAYNE, Mod Sun, and Emo Night.

The tour launches November 18 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with stops at major venues including Kia Forum in Los Angeles (Nov. 20), Barclays Center in Brooklyn (Dec. 13), and TD Garden in Boston (Dec. 12) before wrapping Dec. 19 in Tampa.

In 2026, the tour picks up overseas, beginning February 15 in Bologna, Italy, before hitting Paris, London, Amsterdam, Dublin and more through March 12. Australia and New Zealand dates follow in April, including shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. mgk then returns stateside in May for a 29-date summer amphitheater tour, closing July 1 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 25 at 12 p.m. local time via mgk’s official website. Presales, including Citi and Mastercard cardholder offers, begin September 22 in select markets. VIP packages offering premium tickets, merchandise, and access to a pre-show lounge will also be available through VIP Nation.

Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

mgk will be touring in support of lost americana, which dropped August 8. The LP features hit singles “cliche,” “vampire diaries,” and “miss sunshine,” following 2022’s mainstream sellout.

Find mgk’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

mgk | The Lost Americana Tour

NORTH AMERICA 2025

Sat Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour Orlando^

Tue Nov 18 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena*

Thu Nov 20 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 21 – Las Vegas, NV – F1 Las Vegas^

Sun Nov 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center*

Sat Nov 29 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Mon Dec 01 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Thu Dec 04 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena*

Sat Dec 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Mon Dec 08 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum*

Wed Dec 10 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell*

Fri Dec 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Sat Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

Sun Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena*

Tue Dec 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Fri Dec 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena*

EUROPE 2026

Sun Feb 15 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena*

Tue Feb 17 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle*

Wed Feb 18 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle*

Fri Feb 20 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena*

Sat Feb 21 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena*

Tue Feb 24 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena*

Wed Feb 25 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena*

Fri Feb 27 – Paris, FR – adidas arena*

Mon Mar 02 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS arena*

Tue Mar 03 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome*

Thu Mar 05 – London, UK – The O2*

Sat Mar 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live*

Sun Mar 08 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Tue Mar 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham*

Thu Mar 12 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena*

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wed Apr 08 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena***

Sat Apr 11 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena***

Tue Apr 14 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena***

Thu Apr 16 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre***

Sat Apr 18 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena***

NORTH AMERICA 2026

Fri May 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre+~

Sat May 16 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord+~

Sun May 17 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+~

Wed May 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+~

Fri May 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater+~

Sat May 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+~

Sun May 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion+~

Wed May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+~

Fri May 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre+~

Sat May 30 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium+~

Sun May 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion+>

Tue Jun 02 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+>

Wed Jun 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+>

Fri Jun 05 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater+>

Sat Jun 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre+>

Tue Jun 09 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center+>

Wed Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake+>

Fri Jun 12 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+>

Sat Jun 13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater+>

Sun Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+>

Tue Jun 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+=

Wed Jun 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater+=

Fri Jun 19 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+=

Sat Jun 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+=

Fri Jun 26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+^^

Sat Jun 27 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+^^

Mon Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena+^^

Tue Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre+^^

Wed Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater+^^

^Non-LN

+With support from Wiz Khalifa

*With support from Julia Wolf

***With support from honestav

~With support from Beauty School Dropout

>With support from DE’WAYNE

=With support from Mod Sun

^^With support from Emo Nite