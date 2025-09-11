Mike Tyson tickets on sale in Rockford at Hard Rock Live

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, will appear at Hard Rock Live in Rockford, Illinois, on November 9, 2025. Tyson will share stories from his legendary boxing career and life outside the ring in a candid speaking engagement.

Tickets for the November 9 event are on sale now. Purchase at the Hard Rock Live box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden fees.

Tyson remains one of the most compelling figures in sports history, known for his ferocious fighting style and a career that included becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing. His appearances give fans a chance to hear firsthand accounts of triumphs, setbacks, and personal reflections.

Rockford audiences will get a rare opportunity to experience Tyson’s unique perspective and captivating storytelling in an intimate theater setting.

