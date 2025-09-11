Monster Jam tickets on sale in Anaheim at Angel Stadium

Monster Jam will dominate Anaheim’s Angel Stadium with five action-packed events in early 2026. The monster truck showcase is set for January 17, January 18, January 31, February 21, and February 22, delivering nonstop thrills to Southern California fans.

Tickets for all five Anaheim dates are on sale now. Buy at the Angel Stadium box office or shop through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Featuring iconic trucks like Grave Digger, Max-D, and El Toro Loco, Monster Jam blends freestyle competitions, racing, and gravity-defying stunts. Anaheim has long been one of the most popular stops on the tour, drawing families and motorsport enthusiasts alike for its multiple weekends of action.

With five opportunities to experience the roar of engines and jaw-dropping tricks, Monster Jam ensures fans won’t miss a single moment of excitement.

Upcoming Anaheim Dates

