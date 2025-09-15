Monster Jam tickets on sale in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium

Monster Jam roars back to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with two thrilling shows scheduled for Feb. 28, 2026, and Mar. 1, 2026. Fans of high-powered trucks and jaw-dropping stunts can look forward to an action-packed weekend at one of the premier venues in the region.

Tickets for these Tampa performances are on sale now.

Known for its unmatched energy, Monster Jam showcases world-class drivers competing in massive trucks designed to perform gravity-defying jumps, wheelies, and freestyle tricks. Each show provides an adrenaline rush for audiences of all ages, making it a must-see event for motorsports enthusiasts and families alike.

Raymond James Stadium has long been a stop for Monster Jam’s national tour, consistently drawing large crowds eager to witness the spectacle. This year promises even more excitement, with drivers pushing the limits in pursuit of victory. Tampa’s devoted fan base ensures an electrifying atmosphere that will make both shows unforgettable experiences.

