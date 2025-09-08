Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames tickets on sale at Centre Bell

Montreal Canadiens will host the Calgary Flames at Centre Bell in Montreal on Jan. 7, 2026. This NHL matchup features two Canadian franchises in a showdown that should draw passionate fans from both cities.

Tickets for the Jan. 7 game are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Centre Bell box office or through ScoreBig, which offers NHL tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s clear pricing allows hockey fans to secure seats confidently.

The Canadiens, one of the NHL’s most storied teams, welcome a Calgary squad eager to make its mark in the 2025–26 season. Centre Bell provides an electric atmosphere, making this game a must for hockey fans in Quebec.

Shop for Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames tickets at Centre Bell on January 7, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.