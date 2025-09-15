Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning tickets on sale at Centre Bell

Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning for two key NHL matchups at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec. Fans can see the action on December 9, 2025, and April 9, 2026, as two Eastern Conference rivals face off.

Centre Bell, one of hockey’s most iconic arenas, will be electric as the Canadiens battle the Lightning in front of their passionate home crowd. These games are must-sees for fans eager to watch top-tier NHL competition.

Tickets are available now at the Centre Bell box office or online via ScoreBig, where hockey fans can secure seats with no hidden fees.

With playoff implications always in play when Montreal and Tampa Bay meet, these matchups promise intensity, star power, and unforgettable moments.

Game Dates

