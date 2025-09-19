Morrissey Cancels Gigs in Connecticut, Massachusetts Amid Death Threat

The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has called-off two upcoming gigs on his U.S. tour due to a “credible” death threat.

The shows were set to take place at Foxwoods Resort Casino on September 19, followed by the MGM Music Hall in Boston on September 20. His management released a statement on Friday, noting that “in recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life.”

“Due to recent events and out of abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled,” Morrissey’s management said. “All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”

On September 4, a man named Noah Castellano posted a threat on Morrissey’s life on Bluesky, according to the Ottawa Citizen. Castellano wrote, “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

Castellano was arrested and released on $5,000 bail. Morrissey went on to perform at CityFolk Festival, followed by shows in Toronto and New York.

It is unclear if the “credible threat” is from Castellano’s initial threat earlier this month, or if a new threat has arisen.

Morrissey’s North American run just kicked-off this month and is set to cross into 2026, stopping in cities like Denver, Seattle, Tucson, San Diego, St. Louis, and Atlanta. See the dates here.