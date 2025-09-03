Motor City Cruise vs. Grand Rapids Gold tickets on sale in Detroit

Motor City Cruise will host the Grand Rapids Gold in two NBA G League matchups at Wayne State Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Fans can catch the rivalry games on Dec. 30, 2025, and Jan. 22, 2026, with both contests promising high-energy action.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Wayne State Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which sells tickets with no hidden fees—delivering straightforward prices for basketball fans.

These games showcase future NBA talent in a competitive atmosphere, as the Cruise and Gold battle in front of passionate Detroit fans. The Wayne State Arena provides a close-to-the-action experience that’s perfect for families and diehard basketball supporters alike.

Game dates & tickets

