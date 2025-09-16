Moulin Rouge – The Musical tickets on sale in Calgary at Jubilee Auditorium

Moulin Rouge – The Musical brings its spectacular jukebox romance to Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary this January. The Tony-winning production turns the theater into Paris’ Montmartre, with lavish sets, dazzling costumes, and hit-packed arrangements that have thrilled audiences across North America.

Tickets for the Calgary dates are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Jubilee Auditorium box office, or choose ScoreBig for tickets to major events with no hidden fees—an easy, transparent way to secure your seats for this limited engagement.

Whether you’re drawn by the show’s high-energy choreography or its powerhouse pop soundtrack, this engagement delivers a larger-than-life night out in Calgary. Gather friends for an evening of spectacle and romance as the company brings the Bohemian ideals of truth, beauty, freedom, and love to the Jubilee stage.

Shop tickets for Moulin Rouge – The Musical at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Moulin Rouge – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.