Moulin Rouge The Musical tickets on sale now in Calgary

Moulin Rouge – The Musical will take the stage at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary, Alberta, with a special engagement Jan. 7–10, 2026. The Tony Award-winning production brings its breathtaking design, pop soundtrack, and powerful performances to Canadian theatergoers.

Tickets are on sale now at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can secure their seats without paying hidden ticket fees.

Blending beloved hits from multiple eras with spectacular staging, Moulin Rouge! has captivated audiences worldwide. Its Calgary run offers theater fans in Alberta the rare chance to experience Broadway magic close to home.

Don’t miss this limited opportunity to see one of Broadway’s biggest hits as it lights up Calgary for four performances.

Show Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Moulin Rouge – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.