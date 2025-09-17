Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets on sale now in Calgary

Moulin Rouge – The Musical will dazzle audiences at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary, Alberta, with three performances scheduled Jan. 9–11, 2026. This Broadway smash hit brings its spectacular staging and beloved music to Canadian theater fans.

Tickets are on sale now at the Jubilee Auditorium box office and through ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden service charges.

Winner of multiple Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge! combines classic pop hits with lavish production design to immerse audiences in a world of romance and spectacle. Its limited Calgary engagement will give fans the chance to experience the magic of Broadway close to home.

Don’t miss your chance to see this celebrated musical during its Alberta run, which is sure to be one of the season’s most in-demand theatrical events.

Show Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Moulin Rouge – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.