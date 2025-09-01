Mrs. Doubtfire – The Musical tickets on sale in St. Louis at Stifel Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire – The Musical is bringing its laughter and heartwarming story to St. Louis on Dec. 16, 2025, at Stifel Theatre. Fans of the beloved film can now experience the hilarious stage adaptation live in Missouri’s Gateway City.

This Broadway-style musical follows Daniel Hillard as he transforms into the iconic nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire, in a heartfelt effort to stay close to his family. With catchy new songs, sharp choreography, and an unforgettable performance, the production has captured audiences nationwide.

Tickets for the Dec. 16 show are available now. Fans can purchase from the Stifel Theatre box office or secure their seats through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees during checkout.

The historic Stifel Theatre offers a beautiful, intimate setting for this hit production, making it the perfect backdrop for a night of comedy and heart. Don’t miss out on the chance to laugh, cry, and celebrate the joy of live theater in St. Louis.

