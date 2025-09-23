My Chemical Romance to Headline Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life 2026

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance | Photo by Stuart Sevastos, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

My Chemical Romance will take on a trio of major U.S. festival headlining slots in 2026, adding to what’s already shaping up to be a massive run for the reunited rock band.

The group is slated to top the bill at Danny Wimmer Presents’ Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida (May 7-10), Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (May 14-17), and Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky (Sept. 17-20).

The festival appearances follow the band’s recently announced 2026 “The Black Parade” world tour, which will bring the group to stadiums across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond.

My Chemical Romance’s return to festival stages marks another milestone in their comeback story. Since reuniting in 2019 after a six-year hiatus, the New Jersey outfit has seen strong demand for tickets worldwide, with multiple tours selling out in minutes and festivals leveraging their drawing power for packed lineups.

The group — led by frontman Gerard Way, alongside Mikey Way, Ray Toro, and Frank Iero — rose to prominence in the 2000s with hits like “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Welcome to the Black Parade,” cementing their place as one of the most influential bands of the emo and alternative rock era.

Lineups and additional details for Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Louder Than Life are expected to be revealed in the coming months.