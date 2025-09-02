The Nashville Predators will battle the Colorado Avalanche in two highly anticipated NHL games at Bridgestone Arena this November and December. Fans in Music City will have multiple chances to see these Western Conference rivals square off.

Tickets for both games are available now. They can be purchased at the Bridgestone Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees. ScoreBig provides hockey fans with straightforward access to seats for the biggest NHL games.

The Predators and Avalanche have built an intense rivalry in recent years, making every matchup a must-watch event. With playoff implications always looming, these games promise excitement, speed, and high-stakes action in Nashville’s downtown arena.

Fans should secure their tickets early to be part of the electric atmosphere.

Available Dates

