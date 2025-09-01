Nashville Predators vs. Utah Mammoth tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

The Nashville Predators will meet the Utah Mammoth in two home matchups at Bridgestone Arena. Fans in Music City can catch these NHL games on Oct. 11, 2025, and Jan. 24, 2026.

With a loyal fan base and playoff aspirations, the Predators will look to dominate on home ice against Utah. These games offer Nashville fans exciting hockey action in the heart of downtown.

