Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks tickets on sale at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators face off against the Vancouver Canucks in two exciting early-season NHL matchups at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Fans can catch the action on October 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and again on November 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both Predators home games are on sale now. Secure seats at the Bridgestone Arena box office or shop through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges on hockey tickets.

The Predators, backed by a passionate Nashville fan base, continue their quest for a strong campaign in the Western Conference. These matchups against Vancouver bring the intensity of NHL play to one of the league’s loudest arenas, where every goal is met with thunderous cheers and the iconic “Smashville” energy.

Hockey fans will not want to miss the chance to see stars from both squads battle on the ice, as the games promise thrilling saves, hard-hitting defense, and fast-paced scoring.

Upcoming Games

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.