Neil Young, Beck, Lana Del Rey Lead Harvest Moon Lineup

Neil Young will bring back the Harvest Moon benefit concert on October 25, with this year’s lineup featuring Young, Beck, and Lana Del Rey.

The event will take place at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re honored to welcome Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Beck, and Lana Del Rey to Harvest Moon this year,” April Tani, Executive Director of The Painted Turtle shared.

“This gathering, where music, nature, and purpose come together, is a powerful celebration of hope and community. It’s an opportunity for all of us to support two extraordinary organizations making a real difference in children’s lives,” Tani continued.

In addition to live music, the event will include food trucks, family activities, and community programming. Proceeds will benefit The Painted Turtle, which provides camp experiences for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, which offers educational services to children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

The Bridge School was founded in 1986 by Neil and Pegi Young in honor of their son Ben, who was born with Cerebral Palsy.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, fans can visit the official Harvest Moon website.



