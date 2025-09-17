New Cast to Join Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in November

Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome a fresh wave of talent this fall, with new cast members set to take the stage beginning November 11.

John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and Aidan Close will step into leading roles directly from the North American tour. Skelley, who was part of the show’s original Broadway company and originated the title role in the San Francisco production, will play Harry Potter. Smith joins as Albus Potter, with Close as Scorpius Malfoy.

The production also announced several new ensemble additions: Darby Breedlove, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Kiaya Scott, and Maren Searle. Current cast member Janae Hammond will transition into the role of Rose Granger-Weasley. For Smith, Close, Goldberg, Gordon, Hafen, and Searle, the engagement marks their Broadway debuts.

They join continuing cast members Sarah Killough as Ginny Potter, Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger, and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory. The ensemble includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams, and Riley Thad Young.

As previously announced, original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton will make his Broadway debut reprising his on-screen role of Draco Malfoy. Felton is scheduled to appear in the production from November 11, 2025, through May 10, 2026.

The current company is led by Matthew James Thomas as Harry Potter, alongside Killough as Ginny Potter, Alex Serino as Albus Potter, Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Christopher as Hermione Granger, Ayanna Nicole Thomas as Rose Granger-Weasley, Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy, Erik Christopher Peterson as Scorpius Malfoy, and Martin as Delphi Diggory.

Since premiering on Broadway in 2018, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been a mainstay of the New York theater scene, praised for its innovative staging and continuing the legacy of J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding world.