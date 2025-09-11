New York Knicks vs. Cavaliers tickets on sale at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers twice at Madison Square Garden this season, with games set for October 22 and December 25, 2025. Fans in New York City will have two opportunities to witness the Eastern Conference rivalry on one of basketball’s biggest stages.

Tickets for both games are on sale now. Purchase through the Madison Square Garden box office or shop via ScoreBig, which provides NBA tickets with no hidden service charges.

The Knicks look to build momentum with their home crowd behind them, while the Cavaliers bring star power and playoff aspirations of their own. The October matchup tips off the series, while the Christmas Day game continues a long-standing NBA holiday tradition at the Garden.

These games promise high-intensity basketball, star-studded rosters, and the electric atmosphere only Madison Square Garden can deliver.

Upcoming Knicks vs. Cavaliers Games

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.