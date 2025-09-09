Nurse John tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Palazzo Theatre

Nurse John takes the stage at Palazzo Theatre at the Venetian in Las Vegas on November 15, 2025. Known for his hilarious takes on nursing life, viral skits, and stand-up comedy, Nurse John has built a loyal following that’s eager to see him perform live.

Tickets for this Las Vegas performance are on sale now. Fans may purchase them at the Palazzo Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden service fees. This night promises plenty of laughs and high-energy comedy in one of the city’s most recognizable venues.

Nurse John gained fame by blending his healthcare experiences with comedy, resonating with audiences across social media and beyond. His live shows combine storytelling with audience interaction, delivering humor that connects with fans from all walks of life.

The Palazzo Theatre provides an elegant and modern backdrop for this performance, making it an ideal stop for visitors and locals seeking a memorable night out in Las Vegas. Expect witty anecdotes and Nurse John’s trademark humor to light up the stage.

