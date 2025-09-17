Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Timberwolves tickets on sale in OKC

Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Cup action at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Nov. 26, 2025. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m., bringing two Western Conference powers together in a marquee matchup.

Tickets for this NBA Cup clash are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Paycom Center box office or through ScoreBig, where all major event tickets come with no hidden fees.

With rising stars leading both teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder are eager to defend their home court against a tough Timberwolves squad. The matchup promises fast-paced offense and playoff-level intensity, giving fans a sneak preview of what could unfold in the postseason.

Basketball fans in Oklahoma City won’t want to miss the chance to witness the Thunder and Timberwolves in this special NBA Cup game. Secure your seats early for a night of top-level NBA action in one of the league’s most energetic arenas.

Shop for Oklahoma City Thunder tickets at Paycom Center on November 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Cup: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.