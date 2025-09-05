Ottawa Senators vs. Red Wings tickets on sale for Jan. 5 at Canadian Tire Centre

Ottawa Senators will face the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on January 5, 2026. NHL fans can expect an exciting midseason matchup between two storied franchises.

Tickets for the January 5 game are available now. Fans can purchase at the Canadian Tire Centre box office, or through ScoreBig, which provides access to NHL action without hidden fees.

The Senators and Red Wings have long histories in the league, and every meeting brings a competitive edge. Ottawa fans will be eager to see their team defend home ice, while Detroit supporters hope to witness their squad steal a key road victory.

Canadian Tire Centre provides one of the league’s top game-day atmospheres, ensuring fans in attendance will enjoy a memorable evening of hockey. This matchup is expected to draw a lively crowd, making it a can’t-miss event on the Ottawa sports calendar.

Shop for Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings tickets at Canadian Tire Centre on January 5, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.