No Phones Allowed: Paul McCartney to Play Santa Barbara Bowl Unplugged (Literally)

Paul McCartney is taking over the Santa Barbara Bowl this Friday, but phones are not invited.

The legendary Beatles star will perform at the Santa Barbara venue on Friday, September 26. The gig is billed as a phones-free show via Yondr. When ticketholders enter the venue, their phones will be secure in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Fans will be able to access their phones only in special designated Phone Use areas in the venues, but must be re-secured in Yondr pouches before re-entering the event space.

The venue noted that “anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.” Ticketholders are also encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue.

A limited number of tickets were available via a lottery-based registration system on AXS. No tickets will be sold at the box office.

McCartney is set to kick-off his “Got Back Tour” at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena on September 29. From there, he’ll appear in Atlanta, Montreal and Chicago, with stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Nashville, Buffalo and more. Register for the waitlist for selected sold out shows and find tickets for upcoming gigs here.

While the phones-free show is new for McCartney, he’s not the first artist to use Yondr; the Misfits, Alicia Keys, and The Lumineers were among the first to use the system, though Jack White was the only artist who fully bans phones at his shows, noting that the use of excessive technology affects his “mindset as a performer.” Others like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Garth Brooks, and Bruno Mars took advantage of Yondr over the years.

Find more information about Yondr and McCartney’s phone-free experience here.