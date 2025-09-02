PBR: Unleash The Beast tickets on sale in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

PBR: Unleash The Beast is coming to Sacramento for two nights of elite bull riding at Golden 1 Center. Fans can witness the excitement and grit of Professional Bull Riders on January 30 and January 31, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now. Rodeo fans can purchase at the Golden 1 Center box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees. ScoreBig provides affordable access to premier sporting events across the country.

Unleash The Beast showcases the world’s top riders going head-to-head with the toughest bulls in the sport. Sacramento fans will get an up-close look at the adrenaline and drama that make PBR one of the most thrilling live experiences in sports.

Don’t miss this chance to see the best in bull riding take over Golden 1 Center.

Available Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on PBR: Unleash The Beast tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.