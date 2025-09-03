pH-1 tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

pH-1 will light up the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for his smooth blend of rap and R&B, the Korean-American artist has gained international recognition with hit tracks and powerful live shows.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 concert are available now. Fans can purchase through the Coca-Cola Roxy box office or ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden fees—ensuring clear, upfront pricing for every buyer.

Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy is the perfect stage for pH-1’s lyrical flow and charismatic stage presence. His growing popularity in the U.S. has made each stop of his tour a must-see, with fans eager to sing along to tracks that balance vulnerability and swagger. Expect a night of beats, energy, and community as pH-1 connects with audiences in one of the South’s premier venues.

This show is sure to draw fans of both Korean hip-hop and global R&B, offering a night of music that crosses borders and unites listeners.

