pH-1 tickets on sale in New York at Terminal 5

pH-1 will bring his dynamic rap and hip-hop stylings to New York City’s Terminal 5 on November 4, 2025. The Korean-American rapper has gained international acclaim for his clever lyrics and innovative sound.

Tickets are available now through Terminal 5 and ScoreBig. Purchasing via ScoreBig ensures fans get access without hidden fees, making it easy to secure a spot for this high-energy show.

pH-1’s rise in global hip-hop circles has been fueled by hits like “Like Me” and “Cupid,” as well as collaborations with top artists. His Terminal 5 performance gives New York fans a chance to see one of K-hip hop’s most exciting voices live on stage.

Shop for pH-1 tickets at Terminal 5 on November 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on pH-1 tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.