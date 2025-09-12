Phantom of the Opera tickets on sale in Detroit at Opera House

The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, will grace Detroit Opera House with a special engagement running February 4–15, 2026. This acclaimed production, which has captivated audiences worldwide for decades, tells the timeless story of love, obsession, and mystery beneath the Paris Opera House.

Tickets for the Detroit performances are on sale now. Theatergoers can purchase directly at the Opera House box office or via ScoreBig, where Broadway tickets are available without hidden service fees.

With unforgettable songs such as “The Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You,” along with lavish sets and costumes, Phantom continues to be one of the most iconic musicals in theater history. Detroit audiences will experience the grandeur of this production in a venue known for its stunning architecture and acoustics.

Phantom of the Opera upcoming performances at Detroit Opera House:

