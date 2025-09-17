Phish tickets on sale for New Year’s run at MSG in New York

Phish will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for their annual New Year’s run, playing four consecutive nights from Dec. 28–31, 2025. The legendary jam band continues its tradition of celebrating the year’s end at one of the world’s most iconic venues.

Tickets for all four MSG shows are on sale now.

Known for their improvisational style and eclectic setlists, Phish has developed a devoted following that travels the country for these multi-night residencies. Their New Year’s Eve concerts are particularly celebrated, often featuring elaborate stage effects and surprise gags that have become part of the band’s lore.

This year’s four-show stand promises to deliver a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and unexpected jams. New York City once again sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration as fans ring in 2026 with one of the most enduring live acts in music history.

