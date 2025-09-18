Phish tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

Phish return to Madison Square Garden in New York for a four-night New Year’s run, Dec. 28–31, 2025. The band’s improvisational fireworks, deep catalog and inventive visuals make these year-end shows a destination tradition for fans across the country.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Purchase through the MSG box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Whether you’re targeting floor space for the full-band experience or upper-level seats for the light rig in action, there’s no bad vantage point in the Garden.

Expect setlist curveballs, extended jams and callbacks that reward multiple nights. New Year’s Eve at MSG is a celebrated spectacle, with surprises that have become part of Phish lore. Make your plans now to close out 2025 with four nights of live music in Midtown.

Phish New York Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Phish tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.