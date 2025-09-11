Playboi Carti tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Playboi Carti is set to bring his high-energy rap performance to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 21, 2025. Known for his distinctive sound and dynamic stage presence, Carti’s show promises a night of trap anthems and fan favorites.

Tickets for the November 21 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly at the Dickies Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees on ticket purchases.

Carti has built a reputation for crafting hits like “Magnolia” and “Sky,” along with collaborations that have made him a central figure in today’s hip-hop scene. His live concerts feature pulsating beats and immersive production that energize audiences nationwide.

Fort Worth fans will have the chance to experience Carti’s unique flow and cutting-edge visuals in an arena setting, making this event one of the most anticipated rap shows of the fall.

