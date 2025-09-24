Post Malone Announces First-Ever Headlining Show in India

The global wind of Post Malone performances is not slowing down.

Fresh off concluding his “Big Ass Stadium Tour” in London on September 21, the rapper and singer-songwriter revealed another destination overseas before wrapping the year.

Malone is expected to take to the stage in India on December 8 at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam. He previously performed at a Mumbai venue in 2022, but the upcoming event will mark the artist’s first stadium appearance in the country.

The highly-awaited headlining show bears the collaboration of BookMyShow Live and Live Nation together with the Government of Assam.

By hosting an artist like Malone, “whose unique sound and persona resonate with millions across the world,” Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer of Live Events at BookMyShow, believes that they are not just creating a landmark moment for fans, but also showcasing Guwahati’s potential as a world-class destination for music experiences.

“The region has long nurtured a passionate and discerning fanbase, with music deeply ingrained in its cultural fabric,” Pugalia said. “This is the beginning of a long-term vision where live entertainment becomes both a cultural bridge and an economic driver, placing Assam firmly on the global live music map.”

Malone has garnered multiple awards over almost 15 years, including 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and six MTV Video Music Awards, as well as 18 Grammy Award nominations. Last year, he dropped his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, which has elements of country music, featuring performances from artists like Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Hardy, Billy Strings, and more.

Tickets for Malone’s concert in India are currently available via BookMyShow. Fans can visit artist’s official website for further information.