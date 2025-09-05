Predators vs. Stars tickets on sale for Nashville games at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators will host the Dallas Stars for two key NHL matchups at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans can catch the action on October 26, 2025, at 6 p.m. and November 8, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for both games are on sale now. Predators fans may buy directly from the Bridgestone Arena box office, or at ScoreBig, which provides NHL tickets with no hidden fees.

These Central Division rivals promise intensity every time they meet, with both teams looking to secure crucial midseason victories. Nashville’s home-ice advantage inside Bridgestone Arena makes every game a high-energy event for fans clad in gold.

The Predators’ passionate supporters will help create one of the loudest atmospheres in hockey, while the Stars aim to make their presence known on the road. These back-to-back contests offer plenty of drama for hockey fans in Music City.

Upcoming Games

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.