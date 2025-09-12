Predators vs. Wild tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on April 11, 2026. The spring matchup comes late in the NHL regular season, adding potential playoff implications for both clubs.

Tickets for the Apr. 11 showdown are on sale now. Fans can purchase from the Bridgestone Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

This rivalry game promises hard-hitting action and a playoff-style atmosphere. With both teams vying for position in the Western Conference, fans at Bridgestone Arena can expect a thrilling contest as the season draws to a close.

Shop for Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild tickets at Bridgestone Arena on April 11, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.