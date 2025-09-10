Pvris tickets on sale in Toronto at History

Pvris will take the stage at History in Toronto, Ontario, on December 3, 2025. The pop-rock group is celebrated for blending electronic elements with alternative rock, creating an electrifying live experience.
Tickets for the Dec. 3 show are available now. Fans can purchase them at the History box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets are sold with no hidden service fees.
Pvris has cultivated a loyal international fanbase thanks to their unique sound and powerful stage presence. Toronto audiences can expect a set packed with fan favorites and new material in a venue known for its excellent acoustics and intimate atmosphere.
