Pvris tickets on sale in Toronto at History

PVRIS at The Fonda theatre on September 2nd, 2021. Shot for Pass The Aux. | Photo credit: Justin Higuchi via Wikimedia Commons

Pvris will take the stage at History in Toronto, Ontario, on December 3, 2025. The pop-rock group is celebrated for blending electronic elements with alternative rock, creating an electrifying live experience.

Tickets for the Dec. 3 show are available now. Fans can purchase them at the History box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets are sold with no hidden service fees.

Pvris has cultivated a loyal international fanbase thanks to their unique sound and powerful stage presence. Toronto audiences can expect a set packed with fan favorites and new material in a venue known for its excellent acoustics and intimate atmosphere.

Shop for Pvris tickets at History on December 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Pvris tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.