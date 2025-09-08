Rachel Bloom Sets 2025 ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion Concert’ Tour

Rachel Bloom is bringing her hit musical comedy back to the stage with the newly announced 2025 “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The 10 (Ish) Year Reunion Concert.” The multi-city run will celebrate the TV series and its music, giving fans a chance to relive the show’s most memorable songs live.

The concert series will kick off October 3 at New York’s Beacon Theatre before heading to the West Coast for performances at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on October 17 and San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre on October 18.

Tickets for the reunion tour are on sale now. Fans can find details and purchase options via Bloom's official website at racheldoesstuff.com.

Bloom, who co-created and starred in the award-winning CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, past live shows have drawn critical praise for their energy, wit and fan-favorite musical numbers from the series’ four-season run.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City October 03, 2025 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY October 17, 2025 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA October 18, 2025 Orpheum Theatre – San Francisco, CA

