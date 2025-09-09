Raptors vs. Nets tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Raptors fans can get a first look at the 2025–26 squad when the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets in NBA preseason action at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Oct. 17, 2025, at 7 p.m. The matchup offers an early glimpse of rotations, fresh faces, and rising talent before the regular season tips off, all inside one of the league’s premier venues.

Tickets for the Oct. 17 game are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Scotiabank Arena box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees — an easy way to secure great seats for less. If you’re searching for Toronto Raptors tickets or NBA preseason tickets in Toronto, now’s the time.

Whether you’re planning a family night downtown or a preseason tune-up with fellow hoops die-hards, Scotiabank Arena’s sightlines and atmosphere make it an ideal setting to watch the Raptors sharpen their game. Arrive early to explore the concourses, grab your favorite concessions, and soak in warmups as the team gears up for the season ahead. It’s the perfect fall night out for basketball fans across Ontario.

Don’t miss the energy of Raptors basketball back on home court. Secure your seats and be part of the buzz as Toronto tests lineups and sets the tone for the months to come.

Shop for Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets tickets at Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Preseason: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.