Ricardo Arjona tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Ricardo Arjona brings his acclaimed Latin-pop songbook to TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Guatemalan singer-songwriter has built one of Latin music’s most enduring careers with poetic storytelling, rich arrangements, and a passionate live following that spans generations.

Tickets for the Boston date are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the TD Garden box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top concerts with no hidden fees.

Arjona’s concerts are known for dynamic production and a setlist that moves from intimate ballads to rhythmic, full-band moments. Expect favorites from across his extensive catalog, delivered with the theatrical flair and lyrical depth that have made him a global touring force. TD Garden’s arena stage and crisp sound reinforce the impact of his arrangements while offering strong sightlines throughout the house.

Whether you’ve followed Arjona for decades or are discovering his catalog for the first time, this Valentine’s Day performance is a standout night for New England fans seeking a world-class concert experience in the heart of Boston.

Shop for Ricardo Arjona tickets at TD Garden on February 14, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ricardo Arjona tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.