Ricardo Arjona tickets on sale in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena

Ricardo Arjona will headline Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on March 20, 2026. The Guatemalan singer-songwriter is celebrated for his poetic lyrics and captivating live performances, making this a must-see for Latin music fans across the Southwest.

Tickets for the March 20 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Desert Diamond Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides seats for major concerts with no hidden ticket fees. Early demand is expected to be strong for one of Latin America’s most enduring voices.

Arjona has a long history of sold-out tours across the globe, blending ballads, pop, and socially conscious themes into a unique repertoire. Glendale audiences will enjoy an evening of both new material and timeless hits in one of Arizona’s premier arenas.

Shop for Ricardo Arjona tickets at Desert Diamond Arena on March 20, 2026

