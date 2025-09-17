Riley Green tickets on sale in Southaven at Landers Center

Riley Green is set to perform at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on April 16, 2026. The rising country star continues to build momentum with his heartfelt lyrics and Southern charm that connect deeply with fans.

Tickets for the Southaven concert are available now. Fans can purchase through the Landers Center box office or via ScoreBig, where every ticket comes with no hidden service charges.

Green, known for hits like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “There Was This Girl,” has become one of the most talked-about voices in contemporary country music. His shows often blend new material with fan favorites, offering audiences both emotional ballads and upbeat anthems.

Concertgoers in northern Mississippi can expect a night filled with authentic storytelling and heartfelt performances when Riley Green takes the stage in April.

