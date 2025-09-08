Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, 2025. The annual celebration of music legends brings together artists, fans, and industry greats for a one-night-only event filled with performances and tributes.

Tickets for the Nov. 8 ceremony are on sale now. Purchase directly from the theater box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig makes it easy for fans to secure seats for one of music’s biggest nights.

Each induction ceremony delivers unforgettable collaborations and speeches honoring artists whose work shaped the culture. This Los Angeles event continues that tradition, giving West Coast fans a rare chance to see the hall of fame magic live.

