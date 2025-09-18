Rod Stewart tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live

Rod Stewart brings his unmistakable voice and decades of hits to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on March 7, 2026. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer headlines a one-night engagement on the Boardwalk, giving fans a chance to hear classics like “Maggie May,” “Forever Young,” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” live in an intimate arena setting.

Tickets for the March 7 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Hard Rock Live box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. That means the price you see is the price you pay—perfect for planning a weekend getaway to Atlantic City built around a can’t-miss concert.

Stewart’s career spans more than five decades, from his early days fronting Faces to a remarkable solo run that has sold more than 120 million records worldwide. His recent tours blend crowd-pleasing favorites with fresh arrangements, backed by a high-energy band and sharp production. Hard Rock Live’s sightlines and sound are suited for a hit-filled set where every chorus invites a singalong.

If you’re looking for a memorable night on the Jersey Shore, circle the date and lock in seats soon. Demand is expected to be high for Stewart’s return to Atlantic City.

