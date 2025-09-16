Rod Stewart tickets on sale in Atlantic City

Rod Stewart brings his hit-filled catalog to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on March 7, 2026. From soulful ballads to swaggering rock anthems, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer remains one of music’s most distinctive voices, delivering a set that spans decades of radio staples and fan favorites.

Tickets for the Atlantic City date are on sale now. Purchase at the Hard Rock Live box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—an easy, transparent way to lock in seats for a night of classics on the Boardwalk.

Expect sing-along moments from “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Forever Young,” alongside Stewart’s signature stage presence and sharp band. Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena provides an intimate concert vibe with big-production polish, making it an ideal setting to hear one of rock’s great stylists up close.

Shop for Rod Stewart tickets at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on March 7, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Rod Stewart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.