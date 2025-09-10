Rolling Loud to Launch in India With Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver

Rolling Loud will make its India debut this year with a two-day festival in Navi Mumbai. The hip-hop event is scheduled for November 22 to 23, 2025, at Loud Park in Kharghar.

The lineup features global acts Central Cee, Don Toliver, and Wiz Khalifa alongside Punjabi artist Karan Aujla, who will become the first Indian performer to headline an international edition of Rolling Loud. Additional performers include NAV, Swae Lee, Ski Mask The Slump God, Denzel Curry, DaBaby, Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, and 310Babii.

Festival co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said bringing Rolling Loud to India has been a longtime goal, stating that “to have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic.”

“Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India’s own scene,” Zingler and Cherif said in a press release. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

The second day of the festival will feature closing sets from Aujla and Don Toliver. That evening will also see performances from NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, Sambata, DJ Scheme, 310Babii, Shreyas, Yung Fazo, sixbill, Reble, Yung Raja, DJ Proof, and The Spindoctor. Indian rapper DIVINE will also debut his forthcoming album Walking on Water live.

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, praised the diverse lineup, sharing, “The quality of this lineup reflects hip-hop’s force as a global connector. With artists at the peak of their craft, the first-ever Rolling Loud India promises to be nothing short of epic.”

For more information and additional details, festival goers can visit the official Rolling Loud India website.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

2025 Rolling Loud India Lineup