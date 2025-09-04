RTP – The Rush Tribute Project tickets on sale in Melbourne at King Center

RTP – The Rush Tribute Project will honor the music of legendary Canadian rock band Rush at King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida, on April 24, 2026. Fans can relive the sound and spirit of Rush through note-perfect renditions of the band’s iconic catalog.

Tickets are on sale now through the King Center box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats without hidden service fees. For longtime Rush fans, this tribute show offers the chance to experience timeless anthems like “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “Closer to the Heart” live on stage.

King Center for the Performing Arts has become a premier destination for concerts on Florida’s Space Coast, and the addition of RTP’s Rush celebration is sure to attract both locals and traveling fans. With musicianship and production that capture Rush’s legendary style, the April performance will be a must-see.

