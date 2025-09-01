RuPaul’s Drag Race tickets on sale in Savannah at Johnny Mercer Theatre

RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying into Savannah with a spectacular live show at Johnny Mercer Theatre on Sept. 9, 2025. Fans can look forward to an evening filled with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent as drag royalty takes the stage.

The live tour brings some of the most beloved queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race to cities nationwide, delivering fierce performances, dazzling costumes, and unforgettable lip-sync battles. Savannah audiences are in for a night of glitter and glamour that celebrates drag artistry at its finest.

Tickets for the Sept. 9 event are on sale now. Purchase directly from the Johnny Mercer Theatre box office or grab your seats through ScoreBig, where tickets are offered with no hidden fees.

Johnny Mercer Theatre, located in downtown Savannah, provides the perfect setting for this vibrant and high-energy show, ensuring fans will experience every detail of the dazzling performances up close.

