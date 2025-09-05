Rush Tribute Project tickets on sale for Detroit show at The Fillmore

RTP – The Rush Tribute Project is set to perform at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan, on February 20, 2026. Known as one of the premier Rush tribute acts, the group recreates the Canadian rock legends’ sound with remarkable precision.

Tickets for the February 20 show are available now. Fans can purchase through the Fillmore Detroit box office, or via ScoreBig, where all tickets come with no hidden fees.

Rush fans will enjoy live renditions of classics like “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “YYZ,” delivered by musicians who have devoted themselves to capturing the progressive rock band’s essence. The group’s attention to detail in both sound and stage presentation has earned them recognition across North America.

Detroit concertgoers will find The Fillmore’s historic venue offers a fitting backdrop for a night of rock nostalgia and technical mastery. The show is expected to attract fans spanning generations of Rush listeners.

Shop for RTP – The Rush Tribute Project tickets at The Fillmore on February 20, 2026

