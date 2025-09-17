Sabaton tickets on sale in Inglewood at The Kia Forum

Sabaton, joined by Pop Evil and Wings of Steel, will storm into The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 20, 2026. The Swedish power metal outfit is known for its explosive live shows that blend heavy riffs with historical storytelling.

Tickets for the Inglewood concert are on sale now. Purchase at The Kia Forum box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees.

Sabaton’s high-energy performances are matched with dramatic visuals and thematic songs inspired by battles and history. With Pop Evil’s modern rock sound and Wings of Steel’s rising energy, the night promises a full-throttle experience for metal and rock fans alike.

Los Angeles-area fans will not want to miss this lineup at one of Southern California’s premier venues.

