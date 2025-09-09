Shakey Graves tickets on sale in New Haven at Toads Place

Genre-blending troubadour Shakey Graves brings his rattling rhythms and intimate storytelling to Toads Place CT in New Haven, Connecticut, on Dec. 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for a captivating live show that moves from stomping one-man-band moments to full-band fireworks, he’s a favorite for fans who like their Americana with grit and groove.

Tickets for the New Haven date are on sale now. Buy at the Toads Place box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers Shakey Graves tickets with no hidden fees. If you’re searching for concert tickets in New Haven or planning a Saturday night in the Elm City, circle this one on the calendar.

Located near Yale’s campus, Toads Place is a storied club with decades of legendary sets — a perfect backdrop for an artist who thrives on connection and spontaneity. Expect a set list that roams through fan favorites and deep cuts, plus the kind of singalong moments that make this room special.

Grab your tickets early and get ready for a December show that will warm up a winter weekend.

